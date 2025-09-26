Mather Group LLC. Has $956,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 250.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of COF stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.94. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

