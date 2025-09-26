ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $284,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 238,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.92. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $229.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $606,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,738,995.98. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,745. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

