Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Samsara by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 36,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,371,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 903,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,868,987.50. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $999,784.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 679,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,566,195.20. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,842 shares of company stock worth $139,532,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

