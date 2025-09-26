Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $33,477,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $160,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 4,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

