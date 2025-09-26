EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5%

MCHP opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -190.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

