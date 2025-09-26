ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 3,106 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

