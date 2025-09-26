ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.