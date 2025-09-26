Maseco LLP Makes New $34,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $11,577,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 138,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,520. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 297,274 shares valued at $101,002,814. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $336.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

