American National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.