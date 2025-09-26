Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

