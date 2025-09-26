Traveka Wealth LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

