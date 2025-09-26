Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 944,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 183,377 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.5% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average of $221.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

