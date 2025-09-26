Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Purchased by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock comprises about 1.8% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 260.61%.

SW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

