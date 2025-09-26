Randolph Co Inc Has $36.57 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 3.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $692.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.65. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

