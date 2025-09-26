Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 976,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

