Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Strategy during the first quarter valued at $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Strategy by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,107.22. The trade was a 71.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,227.24. The trade was a 83.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $300.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.86.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

