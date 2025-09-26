ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

