Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.83.

Accenture Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

