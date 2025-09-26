Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

