Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Netflix were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4%

Netflix stock opened at $1,208.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.