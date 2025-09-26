Falcon Wealth Planning Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.35.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

