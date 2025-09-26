Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $214,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

