Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $348.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.58.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 911 shares in the company, valued at $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,345.67. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $449.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.02 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.99 and a 200-day moving average of $330.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

