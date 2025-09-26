Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Cut by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 5.6%

Oracle stock opened at $291.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $827.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.