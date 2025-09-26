World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

AVGO opened at $336.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,520. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 297,274 shares valued at $101,002,814. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.