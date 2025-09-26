Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. $KBDC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 52.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

