Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,208.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

