Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,432,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $96.94 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

