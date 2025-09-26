Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $247.53 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

