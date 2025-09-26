5,579 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Bought by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $44,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $160.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

