EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys 112 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

