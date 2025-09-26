Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.