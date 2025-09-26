Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.09 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

