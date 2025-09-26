Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Should You Buy?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Approximately 120,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 672,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mothercare from GBX 650 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 450.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mothercare

Mothercare Trading Up 14.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a market cap of £17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mothercare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.