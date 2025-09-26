Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 38,319 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.60% of CyberArk Software worth $119,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $480.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.69 and a 200 day moving average of $388.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $493.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

