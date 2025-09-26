Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,440 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UNH stock opened at $345.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.96 and its 200-day moving average is $361.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

