Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,686 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of STAA stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.74. STAAR Surgical Company has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler raised STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

