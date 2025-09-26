Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after buying an additional 10,785,851 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in NU by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,830,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,714 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

