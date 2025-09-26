Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $75.04.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

