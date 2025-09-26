NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400,013 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.48 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock worth $720,979,162 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.