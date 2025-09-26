Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 1,684 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 3,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock valued at $720,979,162. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

