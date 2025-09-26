Patron Partners LLC Buys 773 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.