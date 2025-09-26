Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $242,000 in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,837,810.04. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,066 shares of company stock valued at $60,934,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $473.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.55, a PEG ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

