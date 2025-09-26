Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Choice Properties REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
