Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF $PSTP

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 182,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period.

PSTP opened at $34.60 on Friday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

