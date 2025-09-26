Five Oceans Advisors Increases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

