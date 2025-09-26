FCG Investment Co Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.21 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.4%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.