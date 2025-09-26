Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 10,122 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6%

MSFT stock opened at $507.03 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

