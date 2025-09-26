TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.91.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:TEL opened at $214.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 42,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

