Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 734,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $97,210,846.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 360,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,790,378. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $12,051,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,546,137 shares of company stock worth $2,059,927,615.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.91. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.